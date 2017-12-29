Azerbaijan is a center of global dialogue, says TURKPA Sec. Gen (PHOTO)

29 December 2017 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov received Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) Altynbek Mamaiusupov.

At the meeting, the sides discussed prospective activities of the Assembly and exchanged views over the expansion of cooperation among the member states. In this regard, the role of TURKPA as a main platform in strengthening common historical, cultural and ethnic ties among member states was highlighted.

Furthermore, the sides discussed the cooperation between TURKPA and other organizations responsible for parliamentary collaboration.

At the meeting, Altynbek Mamaiusupov, noting that Azerbaijan has become a center of global dialogue, added that influence of Azerbaijan is growing at the international stage and Azerbaijan hosts a number of prominent international events.

