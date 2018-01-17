NATO top commander talks upcoming meeting with Russian General Staff Chief

17 January 2018 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Allied Command Operations Curtis Scaparrotti and Chief of General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces Gen. Valery Gerasimov are currently coordinating their meeting in Baku, TASS reports Jan. 17.

Following a two-day session of the NATO Military Committee, Scaparrotti said in September the sides agreed to meet.

This will be the first meeting since 2013 as former US President Barack Obama’s administration imposed a ban on personal contacts between Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Allied Command Operations and top Russian military commander.

