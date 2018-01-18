“Tragedy of January 20 is day of sorrow for Turkey as well”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The tragedy of January 20 is a day of sorrow for Turkey as well, because Azerbaijan and Turkey are one nation and two states, Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Necdet Unuvar told Trend Jan. 18.

Unuvar noted that he said this in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in his speech in connection with the January 20 tragedy.

The MP said that the Turkic people never committed genocide against anyone, however, despite this, they were repeatedly subjected to acts of genocide.

“Tragedy of January 20 and the Khojaly tragedy, which are bloody events of genocide, are among them,” Unuvar said.

He stressed that as a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s lands were occupied, adding that the country has more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons.

The Western countries should have realized these realities, he said.

However, unfortunately, as in most cases, the Western countries demonstrate double standards in this issue as well, said Unuvar.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 137 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku.

The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, 80 cars, including ambulances, and a large number of private and public property.

