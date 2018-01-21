January 20 events are war crime – editor-in-chief of Turkish newspaper

21 January 2018 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

People who died in the struggle for Azerbaijan’s freedom in 1990 will never be forgotten, Ufuk Coskun, editor-in-chief of Turkey’s Bolgepostasi newspaper, a columnist at the Milat Gazetesi newspaper, told Trend.

In 1990, the Soviet army committed an unprecedented bloody massacre against civilians in Baku, he said.

“Killings of civilians committed in Baku by the Soviet army are a war crime,” he noted.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, 137 people were killed, 744 were injured and 841 were illegally arrested after Soviet troops entered Baku.

The Soviet troops also destroyed 200 apartments and houses, 80 cars, including ambulances, and a large number of private and public property.

