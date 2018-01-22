Number of complaints to Appeal Board under President of Azerbaijan down (UPDATE)

22 January 2018 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:57)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

The Appeal Board under the President of Azerbaijan, guided by the recommendations of the head of state, carried out the necessary measures in 2017 to develop entrepreneurship in the country, protect the rights and legitimate interests of businessmen and, having considered all complaints received, adopted the appropriate decisions, Chairman of the Appeal Board under the President of Azerbaijan Eldar Nuriyev said.

He noted that suspension of inspections in the entrepreneurship sphere on the initiative of the Azerbaijani president created the ground for preventing interference in the activity of businessmen, artificial obstacles, cases of corruption and abuse of powers, contributed to significant reduction in the number of offenses and complaints received by the boards of appeal.

In 2017, the total number of complaints received decreased by 2.9 times, and the number of complaints filed directly by entrepreneurs decreased by 2.2 times compared to 2016.

Last year, 317 applications were received from legal entities and individuals, 163 of these applications weren’t related to the authorities of the Appeal Board and were redirected to the relevant structures, while 154 applications were related to the authorities of the Board. As many as 120 of them were sent to the boards of appeal of central or local executive authorities.

In 2017, 27 complaints were received by the Appeal Board. The number of cases considered in 2017 decreased by 12.9 percent compared to 2016.

Most of the complaints emerged due to the businessmen’s ignorance of their rights and obligations, violation of established procedural rules, as well as unfair demands.

Thus, the analysis of complaints received and cases considered shows that in 2017, cases of violation of the rights of entrepreneurs significantly decreased, but were not completely eliminated.

