President Aliyev meets CEO of IBM company in Davos (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer of IBM company Ginni Rometty in Davos.

Ginni Rometty hailed the successful cooperation with Azerbaijan, saying IBM established its joint venture for the first time in the South Caucasus region in Azerbaijan.

Saying this is due to Azerbaijan's geographical position, its successful development and high status accorded by the country to innovations, Rometty expressed confidence that the joint venture will contribute to the development of human capital in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev described the activities of IBM in Azerbaijan as successful, saying the existing cooperation will contribute to the development of relations in the years ahead.

Through IBM's investment in Azerbaijan, new jobs with highly qualified specialists will be created. The cooperation between Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and IBM company will allow wide use of the most advanced technologies. By using the advanced technologies, SOCAR employees will improve their knowledge and skills.

About 1,500 employees will be involved in the project, which will encourage the preparation of world-class specialists. Students of Baku Higher Oil School and other Azerbaijani universities will also be involved in the project, implementation of which will increase Azerbaijan`s influence in the field of application of innovations.

