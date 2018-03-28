Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Turkey

28 March 2018 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Ankara for an official visit at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Nurettin Canikli, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message March 28.

During the visit, it is planned to hold meetings with the military and political leadership and heads of other state structures of Turkey, according to the message.

Minister Hasanov will take part in a trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to be held in Giresun on March 31.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
EU asks Turkish president to return Greek servicemen
Turkey 11:44
Iranians lead among tourists visiting Azerbaijan for Novruz holiday
Tourism 11:15
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:12
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank renewing fire suppression systems
Tenders 10:34
Turkish municipality opens tender to build street market
Tenders 10:25
Turkish municipality opens tender to build educational complex
Tenders 10:14
Turkish municipality announces tender to build street market
Tenders 10:13
Turkish municipality announces tender to build park complex
Tenders 10:11
US deputy assistant secretary of state to visit Turkey, Iraq
Turkey 09:54
Turkish housing administration announces tender on consulting services
Tenders 09:49
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Road accident leaves two killed in Turkey
Turkey 09:35
Iran, Azerbaijan turning into strategic partners – former envoy
Politics 08:38
Azerbaijan to further strengthen its role as transport hub
Politics 01:13
UN adopts resolution put forward by initiative group including Azerbaijan
Politics 27 March 21:47
Russian State Duma names mission head for Azerbaijan's presidential election
Politics 27 March 21:46
Azerbaijan, US mull issues of military co-op
Politics 27 March 20:36
Azerbaijan can increase cotton yield in short period of time
Economy news 27 March 20:08