Iranian president completes visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

29 March 2018 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani has today finished his visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Iranian president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

