Azerbaijan’s rocket, artillery units continue drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

30 March 2018 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Rocket and artillery formations and units of the Azerbaijani army are conducting exercises in all firing ranges located in the frontline zone with the purpose of improving the combat skills of military personnel, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told Trend.

During the exercises held in line with the combat training plan for 2018 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the marching capabilities of the participating units, as well as the timeliness and accuracy of their occupation of the concentration areas, starting and firing positions were checked.

At this stage, the main attention was focused on the issues of continuous, covert and operational command and control of troops.

