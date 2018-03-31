Venezuelan embassy opens in Azerbaijan

31 March 2018 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

The Venezuelan Embassy has opened in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend on March 31.

Head of the State Protocol Department at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Parvin Mirzazade received the newly-appointed Charge d'Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy in Azerbaijan Pedro Argenis Sanchez Flores.

Sanchez Flores handed over a letter of Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Alberto Arreaza Montserrat addressed to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the opening of the embassy and appointment of Sanchez Flores as the Charge d'Affaires.

Hailing Venezuela's decision to open an embassy in Azerbaijan, Mirzazade noted that it will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

The sides further discussed the preparations for a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in Baku on April 3-6, as well as the issue of transfer of presidency of the organization from Venezuela to Azerbaijan in 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Thousands of Azerbaijanis march to Guba Genocide Memorial Complex (PHOTO)
Politics 14:27
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 13:38
Volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investments announced
Economy news 13:26
Top official: Int'l community continues to turn blind eye to genocide policy of Armenians
Politics 12:36
Current account surplus of Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector exceeds $7B
Economy news 12:29
Internet traffic use increases in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:21
Meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia kicks off
Politics 12:21
Surplus in Azerbaijan’s secondary income operations ups
Economy news 12:07
Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends aid to victims of Kemerovo mall fire (PHOTO)
Politics 12:03
Azerbaijan sees fall in number of phishing attacks
ICT 11:44
Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines re-launches Budapest service
Tourism 11:39
President Aliyev orders to improve water supply in Tovuz
Politics 11:23
Digital Trends: Heydar Aliyev Center among 17 coolest buildings on Earth (PHOTO)
Society 11:18
Official: Reforms aim to turn SMEs into main driving force of Azerbaijani economy (PHOTO)
Economy news 11:06
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
Azerbaijan to wrap up some procedures on upcoming presidential election
Politics 09:29
Azerbaijan sending metal products for new BMW plant in Germany
Economy news 08:00
Iranian bank eyes completion of litigation with Baku Executive Power
Economy news 30 March 21:12