Thousands of Azerbaijanis march to Guba Genocide Memorial Complex (PHOTO)

31 March 2018 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

A march to the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex was organized on March 31 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani state and government, MPs, heads of committees and companies, representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of religious confessions and citizens from all regions of the country took part in the march.

First, flowers were laid at the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Then, the participants began to march to honor victims of the 1918 March Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

The march, organized in accordance with the presidential order "On the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Genocide of Azerbaijanis", began from the Guba branch of the State Pedagogical University and continued to the Memorial Complex.

During the procession, which was attended by thousands of people, the participants chanted slogans as "Armenian vandals should be punished!", "A 100-year terror by Armenia!", "Do not forget the genocide of 1918!", "Justice for Khojaly!" and others.

The participants later laid a wreath and flowers to the monument erected in the territory of the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex in memory of the genocide victims.

Afterwards, a minute of silence was observed.

The Guba mass burial site was discovered on April 1, 2007 during construction work carried out in the area.

Later, employees of the Archeology and Ethnography Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences conducted an extensive research which revealed that the graveyard was related to the genocide committed in 1918 by Armenians against civilians. The studies found the bones of more than 400 people. More than 50 of the remains belonged to children, 100 to women, the rest to the old men. Along with Azerbaijanis, Lezgis, Jews, Tats and representatives of other ethnic groups, killed by Armenians, were buried there.

On Dec. 30, 2009, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Guba memorial complex to the victims of genocide. The complex, created with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was opened on Sept. 18, 2013.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Venezuelan embassy opens in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 13:38
Volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investments announced
Economy news 13:26
Top official: Int'l community continues to turn blind eye to genocide policy of Armenians
Politics 12:36
Current account surplus of Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector exceeds $7B
Economy news 12:29
Internet traffic use increases in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:21
Meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia kicks off
Politics 12:21
Surplus in Azerbaijan’s secondary income operations ups
Economy news 12:07
Heydar Aliyev Foundation sends aid to victims of Kemerovo mall fire (PHOTO)
Politics 12:03
Azerbaijan sees fall in number of phishing attacks
ICT 11:44
Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines re-launches Budapest service
Tourism 11:39
President Aliyev orders to improve water supply in Tovuz
Politics 11:23
Digital Trends: Heydar Aliyev Center among 17 coolest buildings on Earth (PHOTO)
Society 11:18
Official: Reforms aim to turn SMEs into main driving force of Azerbaijani economy (PHOTO)
Economy news 11:06
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
Azerbaijan to wrap up some procedures on upcoming presidential election
Politics 09:29
Azerbaijan sending metal products for new BMW plant in Germany
Economy news 08:00
100 years pass since March genocide of Azerbaijanis
Politics 00:01