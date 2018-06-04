Azerbaijani defense minister to take part in meeting of CIS Council of Ministers

4 June 2018 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will take part in the regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be held in Tuva Republic of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message June 4.

The defense ministers will discuss various aspects of military cooperation during the meeting to be held in the city of Kyzyl, Tuva Republic on June 5-7.

