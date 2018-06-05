President Aliyev attends opening of Flag Museum in Goranboy

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Flag Museum in the Goranboy district.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum.

The national flag of Azerbaijan flies on a 72 meters high flagpole. The modern lighting system was installed and green areas were laid out there. The museum is located in the territory of the Flag Square.

The museum building has an exhibition hall and a number of administrative and auxiliary rooms. The museum's collection features the map and flags of the khanate period in Azerbaijan, medieval warriors' clothing, coats of arms of the Azerbaijani cities dating back to the 19th century, ancient metal coins, constitutions, emblems, flags, postage stamps, orders and medals relating to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Azerbaijan SSR and independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

