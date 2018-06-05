Azerbaijani FM receives newly-appointed Bulgarian envoy

5 June 2018 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Nikolay Yankov, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on June 5.

The ambassador, who presented the copy of his credentials to Mammadyarov, said that he is pleased to be appointed to Azerbaijan and vowed to spare no efforts for the further development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria during his tenure.

Mammadyarov wished success to Yankov in his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria at the level of strategic partnership and high-level political dialogue.

There was noted with confidence that the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor and its components - TANAP and TAP - will create favorable conditions for energy cooperation between the two countries.

The minister underlined that Bulgaria's position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions is highly appreciated.

The sides also had broad exchange of views on issues related to the bilateral agenda.

Azernews Newspaper
