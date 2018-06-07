Azerbaijan’s defense products to be demonstrated in France

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Defense products developed and manufactured by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan will be demonstrated at the EUROSATORY-2018 international defense and security exhibition on June 11-15, which will be held in Paris, the Ministry of Defense Industry said in a statement released June 7.

In this regard, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense Industry headed by Minister Yaver Jamalov will be on a visit to France.

During the five-day exhibition, 270 products of the Ministry of Defense Industry will be presented to visitors.

More than 1,700 companies from 63 countries are expected to participate in EUROSATORY 2018.

During the visit, meetings of Yaver Jamalov within the framework of military-technical cooperation are planned.

