Azerbaijan’s defense products to be demonstrated in France

7 June 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Defense products developed and manufactured by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan will be demonstrated at the EUROSATORY-2018 international defense and security exhibition on June 11-15, which will be held in Paris, the Ministry of Defense Industry said in a statement released June 7.

In this regard, the delegation of the Ministry of Defense Industry headed by Minister Yaver Jamalov will be on a visit to France.

During the five-day exhibition, 270 products of the Ministry of Defense Industry will be presented to visitors.

More than 1,700 companies from 63 countries are expected to participate in EUROSATORY 2018.

During the visit, meetings of Yaver Jamalov within the framework of military-technical cooperation are planned.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Next startup tour by Azercell to be held in Guba
ICT 12:17
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:53
PASHA Kapital tops Azerbaijani brokers ranking
Economy news 11:42
US Santa Monica proclaims May 28 as ‘Azerbaijan National Day’
Politics 11:35
OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Azerbaijan seeks to up production of persimmons by 50%
Economy news 10:17
Cash in circulation decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:02
Uzbekistan announces volume of export of Peugeot cars (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:58
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Date set for launch of sales of Azerbaijani-Iranian cars
Economy news 09:00
Azerbaijani insurers work on full application of single system for damage assessment
Economy news 08:38
Zenith Energy engaging new drilling rig in Azerbaijan operations
Oil&Gas 6 June 21:13
Production volume at Azerbaijani oil & gas block announced
Oil&Gas 6 June 20:59
Azerbaijan sees rise in volume of payment card transactions
Economy news 6 June 20:54
Arab investments in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone revealed
Economy news 6 June 20:48
Azerbaijan reveals conditions for intensification of talks with WTO
Economy news 6 June 20:43
Azerbaijani minister attends meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 6 June 20:36
Increasing tax on cigar production in Azerbaijan will not have major impact
Economy news 6 June 20:34