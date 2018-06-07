Azerbaijan's defense minister to attend NATO meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Brussels will host a meeting of the defense ministers of the nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan on June 8, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on June 7.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will attend the meeting.

The meeting will discuss issues related to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and changes in the operational situation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news