Azerbaijan's defense minister to attend NATO meeting

7 June 2018 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Brussels will host a meeting of the defense ministers of the nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan on June 8, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on June 7.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will attend the meeting.

The meeting will discuss issues related to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and changes in the operational situation.

