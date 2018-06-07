President Aliyev attends inauguration of overhauled Sahil metro station (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 10:31)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Sahil metro station after major overhaul.

Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC Zaur Huseynov informed the head of state about the renovation work carried out at the station.

The infrastructure at the station has been reconstructed to the modern standards. A state-of-the-art centralized heating and cooling system was installed at the station.

Four new German-made escalators were installed instead of the three old ones.

The head of state viewed a photo stand reflecting previous look of the Sahil metro station.

After viewing the renovation work carried out at the station, President Ilham Aliyev wished Baku Metro staff success and gave his instructions and recommendations.

