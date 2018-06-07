More families return to Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village

7 June 2018 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Twenty-three families were resettled to houses constructed within the second stage of restoration in the Jojug Marjanli village of the Jabrayil District, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation in April 2016, Jabrayil District Executive Authority Head Kamal Hasanov told Trend.

Hasanov said the second stage was launched a few days ago and 23 families have been settled in the village.

He noted that the families were provided with transportation services.

"The migration process continues and families will be gradually settled in the houses," he said.

On June 15, 2017, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to continue the reconstruction work in the Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from the Armenian occupation in April 2016.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

