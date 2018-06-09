Azerbaijan calls on int'l organizations to take fair decision on Karabakh conflict

9 June 2018 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has long been calling on international organizations to take a fair decision on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ziyafat Asgarov said at the Baku Summit of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe June 9.

He noted that Azerbaijani territories have been occupied as a result of the Armenian aggression.

"Azerbaijan has long been calling on international organizations to take a fair decision on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but the necessary steps have not yet been taken," Asgarov said.

He expressed confidence that the ACRE Summit would serve to resolve conflicts on the basis of international law.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Necessary to end biased decisions on Azerbaijan in Council of Europe: ACRE
Politics 11:21
ACRE Baku Summit kicks off (PHOTO)
Politics 10:01
Events in Armenia confirm what Azerbaijan has been talking about for decades: MP
Politics 09:30
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani-Armenian border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 June 13:03
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 85 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 June 10:28
More families return to Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village
Politics 7 June 18:49
Lavrov exposes another Armenian lie
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 June 14:15
Hajiyev: Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh under captivity of mafia structure
Politics 7 June 14:00
Lavrov: Russia to help in Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 June 13:53
OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 June 10:59
Lavrov to discuss Karabakh conflict with Armenian counterpart
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 June 01:47
Senate of Australia once again supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Politics 6 June 19:03
Facts about torture of Azerbaijani hostages by Armenians submitted to ECHR
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 June 13:00
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 95 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 June 09:51
Russia’s FSB border troops out from Armenia?
Commentary 5 June 22:16
OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 June 17:29
Karabakh conflict - a core element of power struggle in Armenia: Turkish expert
Commentary 5 June 14:18
OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Armenia
Armenia 5 June 12:00