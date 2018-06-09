Azerbaijan calls on int'l organizations to take fair decision on Karabakh conflict

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has long been calling on international organizations to take a fair decision on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ziyafat Asgarov said at the Baku Summit of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe June 9.

He noted that Azerbaijani territories have been occupied as a result of the Armenian aggression.

"Azerbaijan has long been calling on international organizations to take a fair decision on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but the necessary steps have not yet been taken," Asgarov said.

He expressed confidence that the ACRE Summit would serve to resolve conflicts on the basis of international law.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

