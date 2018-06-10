Serious issues on Azerbaijan to be discussed at PACE summer session

10 June 2018 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

A number of serious issues on Azerbaijan will be discussed at the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said.

Seyidov noted that the presidential election in Azerbaijan held April 11 will be among the discussed issues.

"This issue will be discussed on the first day of the session. The presidential election ended a few months ago, but it is interesting that this issue is being brought on the agenda now. The Azerbaijani delegation will speak on this topic and will express its position," Seyidov said.

He reminded that the presidential election has been recently discussed at the UN.

"Azerbaijan is concerned about another issue: they want to include the issue of appointment of a rapporteur on political issues of the Human Rights Committee in the agenda. The appointment of the rapporteur is not a constructive approach. We are not afraid of anything, and we will participate in the session and will express our position. The work in PACE includes two main functions: submission of documents to the Bureau, speaking about problems of one's own country or the problems of concern to Europe, and the second one is expression of one’s position. No sanctions can be imposed on this," he said.

Following the hearings in Paris on May 15, the PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure decided that sanctions should apply to four PACE members - Pedro Agramunt (Spain) for a period of 10 years, Cezar Florin Preda (Romania), Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan) and Jordi Xuclà (Spain) for a period of two years.

All four, while remaining members of the Assembly with the right to speak, will be banned during these periods from acting as rapporteurs or election observers, and cannot be chairs or vice-chairs of any committees or sub-committees, or stand for election as president of the Assembly.

They will be unable to represent the Assembly or its committees at any third-party events.

