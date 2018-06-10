President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassadors (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Azerbaijan Nikolay Hristov Yankov June 10.

In addition, the head of state received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Peru to Azerbaijan Maria Milagros Castanon Seoane.

On the same day, President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Azerbaijan Mikhail Nikolayevich Bocharnikov.

