US House of Reps member: Azerbaijan is important actor for advancement of global security

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Raymond Eugene Green, a member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the US House of Representatives, a representative of Texas from the Democratic Party, released a statement in connection with the centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

“I rise today in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan, and to convey my congratulations to the Republic of Azerbaijan and to all Azerbaijanis,” Green said in his statement. “On May 28, 1918, the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan was founded, becoming the first Muslim democratic state and gaining their independence from the Russian Empire for the first time. While that independence was initially short-lived, taken away when Russia invaded in 1920, Azerbaijan again became an independent nation on October 18, 1991, and has since been an increasingly important ally for the US in the South Caucasus.”

“Like the city I represent, Houston, Azerbaijan’s impressive economic growth has been driven by the oil and gas industry and shaped by adapting to the evolution of that industry,” reads the statement. “A number of American and international energy companies thrive in Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea. Azerbaijan’s rapid development of its energy infrastructure and expertise has helped it play a crucial role in protecting European energy security and US geopolitical interests by ensuring a stable and sufficient flow of energy to Europe. As a secular Muslim country, Azerbaijan was a pioneer in extending equal political rights to women, becoming the first Muslim country to give women the right to vote in 1918.”

“After 9/11, Azerbaijan was and continues to be an important counterterrorism partner for the United States, participating in coalitions combating international terrorism and sending its own troops to support US-led military efforts in Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Iraq,” he noted. “Azerbaijan is an important actor for the advancement of global security and diplomatic engagement on the world stage. It holds observer status in the World Trade Organization, was a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council from 2012 to 2013, and is a member of the NATO Partnership for Peace Program and the OSCE."

"I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on their centennial celebration, and wish them many centuries more of prosperity and success,” said Green.

