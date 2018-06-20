Yerevan should focus on its domestic problems, instead of attempting to distort Azerbaijan’s admirable image – Peter Tase

20 June 2018 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Yerevan should focus on its domestic problems, instead of attempting to distort Azerbaijan’s admirable image, Peter Tase, US expert on Global Politics and Transatlantic Relations, an adviser to Global Engineering Deans Council and other prestigious International Institutions told Trend June 20.

He was commenting on Armenia’s claims that allegedly, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland has voiced an initiative to cease Azerbaijan's membership in the Council of Europe.

“The government of Armenia has always been invested and attempted very hard to manipulate the positions of international actors. However in the case of the Council of Europe, it is evident that this body has maintained an unfair position towards Azerbaijan, as a result its reputation in Europe is tarnished. It is well known for its double standard approach. It has shown a constant advocacy for Armenia and its government that is violating human rights every single day,” said Tase.

The expert said there is no doubt that Armenian government spares no effort in setting up a smoke screen, or as they say in Spanish a 'cortina de humo', in order to detract attention from the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and prolong the armed conflict as much as possible, while relentlessly embarking and financing terrible propaganda campaigns against Azerbaijan and its people.

“Yerevan should focus on its domestic problems and ever growing economic crisis, instead of attempting to distort the admirable and attractive image of Azerbaijan on every single region of the world,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Armenian media quoted Tigran Balayan, spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, as saying that Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland allegedly voiced an initiative to cease Azerbaijan's membership in the Council of Europe. At the same time, Balayan stressed that the process is quite long-term but he did not disclose the process.

In his turn, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend June 18 that Jagland always had a pro-Armenian stance and a biased attitude toward Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev added that thanks to the spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the public learned about the things which everyone knew about Jagland on the sidelines of the organization.

