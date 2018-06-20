Azerbaijani FM to attend Eastern Partnership ministers' meeting

20 June 2018 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will take part in an informal meeting of the ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on June 21-22, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message June 20.

Mammadyarov is expected to deliver a speech and hold meetings during the event.

Meetings with participation of foreign ministers and ministers of digital affairs of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine will be held during the event.

The regional situation and the prospects for development of the Eastern Partnership as an initiative focused on practical results are planned to be discussed during the meeting of the foreign ministers.

The meeting of the ministers for digital affairs will be devoted to the harmonization of the digital markets of the EU and partner countries, cybersecurity and the development of broadband internet.

