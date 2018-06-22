Practically no concept of justice in international relations, Azerbaijan's PM says

22 June 2018 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend

There is practically no concept of justice in international relations, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said in his speech at the CAMCA regional forum June 22.

CAMCA (Central Asia-Mongolia-Caucasus-Afghanistan) Regional Forum is a non-political and non-partisan Forum established to promote region-wide discussions on means of advancing economic growth and social development in Greater Central Asia (Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan).

Story still developing

