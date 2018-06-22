Prime Minister: Pakistan always supports Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Islamabad's principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is known - Pakistan will always support Azerbaijan, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nasirul Mulk during a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade, the Embassy said in a statement June 22.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of the Azerbaijani leadership, and noted that, Baku attaches special importance to relations with Islamabad, and Pakistan is a close friend of Azerbaijan and a brotherly country.

Alizade provided information about the current level of effective relations, high-level visits, signed documents, work in the field of visa facilitation, expansion of tourism relations, and stressed the interest of Azerbaijan in further expanding cooperation with Pakistan in the economic, trade, defense industry, military and military-technical, energy and other spheres.

The ambassador noted that Pakistan's fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and the support provided to Azerbaijan is highly appreciated.

In his turn, the prime minister noted that the Pakistani-Azerbaijani relations are built on mutual respect, trust and sincerity.

The prime minister said that the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan in 2017 contributed to the development of relations and asked to convey his greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.

Mulk noted that, Pakistan's principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is known, Pakistan will always support Azerbaijan.

He added that Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan is also highly appreciated, and stressed that, the efforts to expand cooperation in the economic, trade, energy and investment spheres will be continued.

The prime minister stressed the importance of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Turkey trilateral cooperation format established last year by the initiative of Azerbaijan, and also noted Pakistan's readiness to organize the second meeting of foreign ministers in this format in Islamabad.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

