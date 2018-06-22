Azerbaijani army fully guarantees liberation from occupation - presidential administration

22 June 2018 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani army gives a full guarantee for the fulfillment of the great task that the country faces today - the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, the Deputy Head of the Department of Public and Political Affairs of the Presidential Administration Arastun Mehdiyev said June 22.

Mehdiyev said that despite its short existence, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) has left a great heritage.

"Speaking of heritage, the creation of the National army in 1918 should also be noted. Today we are on the eve of the anniversary of the army, and in a few days, we will solemnly celebrate its 100th anniversary," he said.

The representative of the Presidential Administration noted that, the ADR was able to create a National army in very difficult conditions.

"Using the experience of that period, we were able to solve big problems in the creation of the army in the subsequent years. Military schools created by the efforts of great leader Heydar Aliyev, including the Military Lyceum named after division commander Jamshid Nakhchivanski, and training of Azerbaijani youth in various higher military schools of the USSR made a great contribution to the formation of the National army after gaining independence in 1991," Mehdiyev said.

He added that due to the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army is paid much attention.

