President Aliyev receives delegation led by state secretary of Security Council of Belarus (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Stanislav Zas.

Ilham Aliyev with satisfaction recalled his recent meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow and said that during the conversation the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Stressing that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are at a very high level and are based on partnership relations, President Ilham Aliyev noted that cooperation between the countries is successfully developing in politics, economy, security and other spheres.

Stanislav Zas congratulated Ilham Aliyev on convincing victory in the presidential election and regarded it as demonstration of the support rendered by the people to the head of state.

Stressing that the relations between the two countries are successfully developing in various spheres, he expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his contribution to the development of relations between the countries.

