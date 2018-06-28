Russia says to contribute to Azerbaijan’s effective chairmanship in BSEC (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:47)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Russia will contribute to the effective chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Russian Foreign Ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press conference June 28.

"For my part, I can wish the new chairmanship and the new chairing country success in the work,” she added. “For our part, we will ensure constructive contribution for the work to be really effective."

Azerbaijan took over the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in Armenia on June 27.

At the meeting, the country was represented by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev.

Azerbaijan will chair BSEC until December 2018.

