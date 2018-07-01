Political analyst: Relations with Azerbaijan for Russia come to fore

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

The relations with Azerbaijan for Russia have come to the fore, Leader of the International Eurasian Movement Aleksandr Dugin told reporters July 1 in Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district which was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

"Many people have a false opinion that Russia's partnership with Armenia harms relations with Azerbaijan,” he said. “In fact it is absolutely wrong, Russia's relations with Azerbaijan have come to the fore."

Dugin added that Baku also plays a key role in Russia's relations with Turkey and Iran.

The conference is being held in Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation. Russian public figures are taking part in the conference.

The name of the international conference is “Moscow-Baku Geopolitical axis. Azerbaijan is Russia's only ally in the South Caucasus.”

The organizers of the event are the International Eurasian Movement, the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Community of Azerbaijan and the Izborsk Club.

