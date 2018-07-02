More than 2,000 crimes being solved in Azerbaijan during year

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

More than 2,000 crimes are being solved in Azerbaijan during the year, the minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov said at the ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani police.

Thanks to the measures implemented, the number of violations of human rights and freedoms, cases that create conditions for corruption and other adverse events have been significantly reduced, he said.

The minister noted that, the total number of crimes in Azerbaijan, as well as the number of cases of hooliganism, theft, and intentional damage to health has reduced, and in some cases, is by several times less than in Europe over the past 15 years.

"More than 48,000 people who are on the wanted list have been detained and submitted to custody of the judicial and investigative authorities over the past 15 years. The average rate of crime detection is 87 percent. Approximately 88 percent of the registered crimes are the crimes that do not pose any serious danger, or less serious crimes," the interior minister said.

Usubov added that, the unity of the people and the government in Azerbaijan is manifested in the creation and strengthening of stability, and in ensuring the security of the country.

