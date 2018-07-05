Ilham Aliyev: All those guilty in Mingachevir thermal power plant accident must be punished (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted July 4 at 18:54)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

All those responsible for the accident at the substation of Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC in Mingachevir city must be identified and punished, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting in connection with the situation in the country’s energy system.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that at the regular meetings of the commission established in connection with the accident at one of substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC in Mingachevir city, all issues should be widely discussed.

“The causes of the accident must be investigated. Now there is preliminary information, but more detailed information is needed. Although the causes of the accident seem important, even more important is the issue of the overall energy system’s failure as a result of the accident. This is a very serious fact, and additional measures must be taken to ensure that in case of an accident in the future this wouldn’t affect the entire system.”

“I think this should become the main direction in the work of the commission,” he said. “An action plan should be prepared. It should include the ideas that were voiced at this meeting, as well as the issue of attracting international audit. I think that this is very important. It is necessary to conduct full inspection and audit of the thermal power plant in Mingachevir. At the same time, it is necessary that leading international structures that are professionals in this field conduct an analysis of the entire energy system of our country and submit their proposals. All those guilty in this case must be identified and punished.”

The Azerbaijani president expressed his gratitude to Russia and Georgia, which helped in this situation.

“They helped us in this situation,” President Ilham Aliyev added. “As you know, Azerbaijan maintains close relations with these countries, we have friendly relations, and in case of any kind of accident, they provide help, and we do it as well. I think this is a very important factor, and I would like to express my gratitude once again."

