Azerbaijani FM, defense minister meet US counterparts

12 July 2018 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

As part of the NATO Summit in Brussels, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message July 12.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the level of partnership between Azerbaijan and the US.

Mammadyarov noted the importance of supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, reiterated in the final communique of the Brussels Summit of NATO.

During the conversation, an exchange of views on regional issues took place, and the US side expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and the fight against terrorism.

Mammadyarov informed his colleague about the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Brussels with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on July 11.

Mammadyarov and Hasanov invited their US colleagues to visit Azerbaijan, and they accepted the invitation with satisfaction.

The meeting was attended by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell, Director General of the US National Security Council Fiona Hill, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov and acting head of the Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO Gaya Mammadov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OSCE MG reiterates commitment to help sides of Karabakh conflict find peaceful solution
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:32
Final communique of NATO summit reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Politics 18:28
Car fuel production in Azerbaijan to renew in a few hours
Oil&Gas 17:53
Azerbaijan strengthens its influence on world stage - report
Politics 17:12
President Aliyev meets UN under-secretary-general for political affairs in Brussels
Politics 17:03
Trump claims victory after forcing NATO crisis talks
US 17:02
Latest
Uzbek commercial bank talks introduction of 3-D Secure VISA, E-commerce (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:19
Prices in car market of Baku decrease
Economy news 19:58
Treasury's Mnuchin says door still open to further Chinese talks
US 19:49
Alstom talks delivery of first freight locomotive for BTK to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:35
Prices in Baku real estate market fall in June
Economy news 19:23
Hajiyev: Pashinyan trying to justify his coming to power through coup d’etat
Politics 19:10
Number of family businesses in Uzbekistan increases
Economy news 19:04
Former Turkish PM elected as speaker of parliament
Turkey 19:03
Russian MFA talks expanding office of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal rep
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:54