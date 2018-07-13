President Aliyev posthumously awards police officers killed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city

13 July 2018 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s employees who were killed in Ganja city.

In accordance with the order, Ilgar Balakishiyev – police colonel and Samad Abbasov – police colonel-lieutenant, who showed loyalty to police oath and courageously and heroically died while preventing an attempt to brutally disrupt public order in the city of Ganja on July 10, 2018, are posthumously awarded the "Azerbaijani Flag" Order.

