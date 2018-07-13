President Aliyev chairs meeting of heads of Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired the meeting of heads of the country’s law enforcement bodies.

The head of state noted that the bloody crimes committed in Ganja on July 3 and July 10 are the crimes committed against statehood.

"Two policemen were killed as a result of these terror acts. There are injured citizens, including the head of the Ganja Executive Power. May Allah rest the martyrs' souls and heal the wounded," said President Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that the terrorist group, which has committed this crime, wants to disrupt stability in Azerbaijan.

“This is the main purpose of these crimes. These bloody terror acts were committed to create tension in the society and instill fear among the people,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state noted that these terror acts were committed under religious slogans.

"This is in itself the biggest crime against the Islamic religion, because Islam is a religion of peace and mercy. The Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people always protect their national and religious values. Azerbaijan is one of the countries making the greatest efforts in promoting Islamic culture in the world,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

The Azerbaijani president reminded that last year was declared the Year of Islamic Solidarity in Azerbaijan, and the Islamic Solidarity Games were held in the country.

“This year, the city of Nakhchivan became the capital of Islamic culture,” he said. “Several years ago, this honorary title was awarded to Baku. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation that brings together Muslim states gives the highest assessment of the work carried out in Azerbaijan in the religious sphere. Religious monuments were fully restored and rebuilt, new mosques were built with the support of the Azerbaijani state. That is, I would like to say once again that those who wanted to connect this crime with our religion, committed the biggest crime against it. These criminals are not Muslims, and these crimes won't remain unrequited. The criminals and those who stand behind them will never achieve their insidious intentions. The Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people will never allow this."

Ilham Aliyev said the entire Azerbaijani people unequivocally condemned this bloody crime and expressed their contempt for those who committed these crimes.

“The criminal group was neutralized, the operative and search activities continue,” the Azerbaijani president said. “All criminals involved in these crimes will be brought to responsibility. Such a task was put before the law enforcement bodies.”

The Azerbaijani president reminded that several provocations were committed in the history of the country’s independence, including armed provocations, terrorist acts and an attempted coup d’etat.

“None of them succeeded,” he said. “The main reason is that there is unity of people and power in Azerbaijan. I have repeatedly said about this, and I would like to say once again that the unity of power and people is the main condition for stability. Neither external nor internal force can destroy the unity of power and people. No force can influence our political will. Nobody will make us abandon our path. The modern history of Azerbaijan repeatedly proved what I said. Those who acted against us with insidious intentions themselves became a victim of these actions. It will be always like this.”

Ilham Aliyev noted that security in Azerbaijan is ensured at the highest level.

“Azerbaijan is one of the safest countries on the world scale,” he added. “The Azerbaijani people live in peace and security. We do our best to ensure that the Azerbaijani people live well. Azerbaijan is a modern state rapidly developing on the world scale. Our strength is growing day by day, our potential is increasing day by day in political sphere, in diplomatic sphere, in economic sphere, in the sphere of military construction, on the battlefields, in sports arenas, in the social sphere.”

“For the past 15 years, there has been no other country developing so rapidly from an economic point of view like Azerbaijan,” he said. “So, of course, the forces wishing to cast a shadow over our achievements and influence our policy use different methods. Slander, discreditation campaigns are conducted against us. These campaigns, based on lies and slander are ineffective. Azerbaijani people believe in their leadership. The presidential election held this year vividly demonstrated this to the whole world.”

