First deputy head of Baku Executive Power appointed (UPDATE)

16 July 2018 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:24)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Eldar Azizov, head of Executive Power of the Sabail district of Baku, has been appointed first deputy and acting head of the Baku Executive Power, Israfil Karimov, press secretary of the Baku Sabail District Executive Power, told Trend.

The post of first deputy head of the Baku Executive Power was vacant.

The post of the mayor of Baku still remains vacant. It became vacant after former mayor of Baku Hajibala Abutalibov was appointed deputy prime minister.

Earlier, Eldar Azizov was the head of Executive Power of Ganja and Sumgait cities.

