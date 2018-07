Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has published a final report on the presidential election that took place in Azerbaijan on April 11.

The initial assessment of the election was announced by the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission on April 12.

The OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission led by Corien Jonker began working in Azerbaijan March 9.

