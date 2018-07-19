Italian president ends his visit to Azerbaijan

19 July 2018 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella has ended his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Italian president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella was seen off by Azerbaijan’s first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

