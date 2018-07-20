Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan develops as strong, independent, democratic, legal state

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Today Azerbaijan is developing as a strong, independent, democratic and legal state, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an appeal to participants of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the CIS member countries.

"I welcome you to Azerbaijan and wish you success in the work of the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of CIS member countries," the president said in his appeal.

"The cooperation carried out in this format for more than 25 years is a vivid example of effectiveness of collective struggle against the challenges and threats posed by international terrorism and other forms of transnational organized crime," the head of state noted.

