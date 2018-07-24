Cavusoglu: Congratulation to Armenian FM implies no change in Turkey's position

24 July 2018 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The congratulation to the Armenian minister does not imply any change in Turkey's position, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a visit to Baku, said at a press conference July 24.

"I know Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan from the period of activity in PACE,” he said. “As for my congratulations on his appointment as minister, we met during the NATO summit in Brussels, where he greeted me and I congratulated him. That is all. Now, the Armenians are trying to exaggerate this."

“Turkey is always close to Azerbaijan in the issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Cavusoglu said. "We support any decision that Azerbaijan makes."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chile’s embassy to open in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:48
PM: Azerbaijan-Turkey fraternal relations - important for stability, development in region (PHOTO)
Politics 20:42
State beekeeping program developed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:22
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may meet in September
Politics 20:15
Turkish FM: Azerbaijan took timely measures against Gulen movement
Politics 19:44
FM: Turkey must not obey US demands on sanctions against Iran
Turkey 19:34
Latest
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 24
Business 20:53
Chile’s embassy to open in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:48
PM: Azerbaijan-Turkey fraternal relations - important for stability, development in region (PHOTO)
Politics 20:42
State beekeeping program developed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:22
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may meet in September
Politics 20:15
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 24
Business 19:50
Turkish FM: Azerbaijan took timely measures against Gulen movement
Politics 19:44
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for gas turbine
Tenders 19:39
FM: Turkey must not obey US demands on sanctions against Iran
Turkey 19:34