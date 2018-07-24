Cavusoglu: Congratulation to Armenian FM implies no change in Turkey's position

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The congratulation to the Armenian minister does not imply any change in Turkey's position, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on a visit to Baku, said at a press conference July 24.

"I know Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan from the period of activity in PACE,” he said. “As for my congratulations on his appointment as minister, we met during the NATO summit in Brussels, where he greeted me and I congratulated him. That is all. Now, the Armenians are trying to exaggerate this."

“Turkey is always close to Azerbaijan in the issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Cavusoglu said. "We support any decision that Azerbaijan makes."

