Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to Pakistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has conveyed condolences to people and government of Pakistan regarding a terror act in a polling station in the country’s Quetta area.

“We learnt with sadness that a terror act was perpetrated in a polling station in Quetta area, which resulted in killing and injuring of many innocent people,” spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted. “We condemn all forms and manifestations of terrorism, convey our heartfelt condolences to brotherly People and Government of Pakistan.”