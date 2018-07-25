Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to Pakistan

25 July 2018 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has conveyed condolences to people and government of Pakistan regarding a terror act in a polling station in the country’s Quetta area.

“We learnt with sadness that a terror act was perpetrated in a polling station in Quetta area, which resulted in killing and injuring of many innocent people,” spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted. “We condemn all forms and manifestations of terrorism, convey our heartfelt condolences to brotherly People and Government of Pakistan.”

Related news
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy technical support for IT equipment via tender
Tenders 19:39
Latvia invites Azerbaijan to join Zubr transport project (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:29
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 26
Economy news 17:46
Revenues from Nakhchivan’s mobile communication market increase
ICT 17:41
Russia invests almost $4B in Azerbaijan's economy (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:51
Azerbaijan, Lithuania to sign agreement on co-op in labor, social protection (PHOTO)
Business 16:42
Gas consumption down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:29
Iran abolishes duty levied on trucks traveling from Azerbaijan to Qatar
Business 15:04
President Aliyev approves funding for construction of road in Baku’s Garadag district
Politics 14:37