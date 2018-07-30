Meeting of delegations of Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey held in Baku (PHOTO)

30 July 2018 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

The meeting with the delegation of the Turkish Navy has taken place today at the headquarters of the Naval Forces (Navy) of Azerbaijan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement July 30.

The successful results and prospects of development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey were discussed during the meeting between Acting Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy Captain 1st rank Zaur Hummatov and Deputy Commander of the Turkish Navy for Logistics Vice Admiral Fikret Esin.

Noting that the military ties meet the interests of the two countries, the parties stressed the importance of continuing efforts in this direction.

Vice Admiral Esin expressed satisfaction with the participation as a guest in the "Sea Cup-2018" international competition. He wished success to Azerbaijani sailors in the competition.

Expressing satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, Esin noted the importance of holding such meetings and expanding mutual ties for the sake of strengthening Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

