President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Tajikistan have good ground for strengthening co-op (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have a good ground for strengthening the cooperation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Baku.

"On the eve of this visit, our delegations carried out very active work, discussed many issues on trade and economic development and transport infrastructure. There is a good ground for strengthening the cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said.

