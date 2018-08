Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Absheron Logistics Center.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the center.

President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the activity of Absheron Logistics Center.

Story still developing

