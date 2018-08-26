Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart

26 August 2018 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Moldova Igor Dodon.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Moldova,” President Aliyev said.

“Azerbaijan and Moldova are bound together by traditional ties of friendship and cooperation,” he added. “I am confident that we will continue our efforts towards expanding and deepening our bilateral relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.”

“I wish you the best of health, happiness and success and the friendly people of Moldova peace and prosperity,” the president said.

