Important to further develop cultural ties between Turkey, Azerbaijan – Yildirim

29 August 2018 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

It is important to further develop cultural ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Chairman of Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov.

Yildirim noted that discussions on the development of bilateral and regional cooperation, interparliamentary relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan will be held as part of the visit.

He said that the relations between the two countries are at the perfect level, noting that very close and effective cooperation has been established in all spheres.

He also noted the importance of further expansion of cultural ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan, which enjoy fraternal and friendly relations.

In his turn, Asadov noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are developing in all directions.

He also said that the political relations between the two countries are at a high level, adding that the mutual visits of the heads of state play an important role in the development of these relations.

Asadov added that the trade turnover between the two countries is estimated in billions of dollars.

In 2017, the bilateral trade reached $2.6 billion, he said, noting that both countries are working hard to increase the trade value.

Asadov touched upon joint regional projects being implemented by the two countries, and said that these projects will greatly help improve the welfare of both countries.

Asadov added that the relations between the parliaments of the two countries also constantly expand, noting that 59 Azerbaijani MPs are members of the Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group.

