Azerbaijani minister of culture meets Peruvian ambassador

Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev met with Ambassador of Peru in Azerbaijan Maria Milagros Castanon Seoane, said the ministry Aug. 30.

Issues of cooperation between the two countries and implementation of joint projects were discussed during the meeting.

Readiness for signing an agreement on cooperation in culture between Azerbaijani and Peruvian ministries was also mentioned during the meeting. The Peruvian ambassador invited Garayev to visit her country in order to sign the agreement.

The minister, in turn, invited the Peruvian side to take part in the sixth Baku International Humanitarian Forum, which will be held October 25-26, and in the fifth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2019.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in culture, especially in archaeology, art and architecture.

