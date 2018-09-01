Defense minister talks liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation (PHOTO)

1 September 2018 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Preparation to the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation is the main field of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s activity, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said at an official meeting held Sept. 1, the Defense Ministry said in a message.

The meeting that was held with the participation of the deputies of defense minister, commanders of the branches of troops, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of the army corpses, also involved the commanders of formations stationed in the frontline zone and other responsible officers via video communication.

Once more bringing to the attention of meeting attendants the tasks set by the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev before the Azerbaijani army, Hasanov stressed that the main goal of the held events, taken measures in the army construction, and in general all the ministry’s activity is preparation to the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from occupation.

The defense minister analyzed the intensive combat training conducted in the troops, the daily activities and organization of combat operations, the comprehensive service and combat activities, the planning of operational training activities, as well as the current situation in the frontline zone and other places of deployment of the troops, and gave relevant instructions.

At the same time, Hasanov defined tasks in connection with organizing and conducting exercises of various levels, as well as other important events envisaged in the plan, including the readiness of military personnel, logistic facilities, especially posts and positions located in the mountainous regions for the winter period.

