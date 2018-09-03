Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Forces conducting tactical-special drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Forces are conducting tactical-special exercises in line with the combat training plan for 2018 approved by Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Sept. 3.

During the training, the battalions of the S-300 Favorite Air Defense Missile Systems marched into the positional areas, where they worked out changing, equipment and disguising new starting positions, according to the message.

Rocket units are also fulfilling the tasks to defend important facilities from air attacks, including repulsing missile strikes of the imaginary enemy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news