Trump names candidate for US ambassador to Azerbaijan

5 September 2018 07:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.5

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Earle D. Litzenberger of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan, said the message posted on the website of the White House.

Mr. Litzenberger, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as Senior Advisor in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs at the Department of State. During his career in the Foreign Service, Mr. Litzenberger served as Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund; Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States Mission to NATO; NATO Deputy Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan; Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia; and Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Mr. Litzenberger earned a B.A. from Middlebury College and M.S. from the United States Army War College. He is the recipient of the Matilda W. Sinclaire Language Award. He also speaks French, Russian, Serbian, and Bulgarian.

Moreover, according to the message, John Mark Pommersheim of Florida, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Tajikistan.

Mr. Pommersheim, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Counselor, has served as an American diplomat since 1990. He currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan. Previously, Mr. Pommersheim served as Consul General/Principal Officer at the United States Consulate in Vladivostok, Russia and at six United States Missions overseas, including in China and Japan. He earned a B.A. from Bucknell University, M.A. from Columbia University, and studied at the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute on a Department of Defense scholarship. Mr. Pommersheim is the recipient of 10 Department of State performance awards, including a citation by Department of State Director General for Reporting and Analysis. Mr. Pommersheim speaks Russian, German, Japanese, and Chinese.

